Indian Super League: FC Goa aim to end home drought as Bengaluru FC brings unbeaten streak to Fatorda

Goa: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, two teams who have shared an animating rivalry over the years, are all set to rekindle the duel as they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

Both these teams have been ISL champions in the past, with Bengaluru FC winning the title in 2018-19 and the Gaurs clinching the League Shield the following season. They are on a mission to reclaim that glory in the current campaign, and whilst their forms have been at the opposite ends of the spectrum thus far, the incredible quality of players in their ranks assures spectators of an engaging encounter with a significant lot to play for.

Playing in their backyard is usually supposed to produce positive results for teams, but such hasn’t been the case for FC Goa in recent times. They have now gone four games without a victory at home, their longest such streak in the ISL, and the quicker they snap this – the better it will be to fuel their efforts of getting their fans to rally behind them this season.

One factor that can help the Gaurs turn around their form is head coach Manolo Marquez’s commendable record against Bengaluru FC. The coach’s teams have not lost a game against the Blues in his eight face-offs against them. Bengaluru FC are one of the two teams along with East Bengal FC that he has faced at least thrice but never lost against in the ISL. Can his lucky charm against the Blues propel the Gaurs to success tomorrow? IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League: Hyderabad to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant today at Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Also Watch: