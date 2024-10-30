Indian Super League: Hyderabad to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant today at Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Hyderabad: Amidst the festive season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Hyderabad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, here in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday, both teams hoping to climb up the points table. The defending ISL champions visit the home of the resurgent Hyderabad FC, who come into this encounter on the back of a resounding 4-0 win in Kolkata against Mohammedan SC.

With Hyderabad FC’s forward line producing fireworks in the City of Joy, the Mariners will be wary of taking the Thangboi Singto-coached side lightly, as they look to climb the table and catch up with the higher-placed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the standings.

Hyderabad FC have snapped a seven-game-long winless streak by notching three points against Mohammedan SC in the last match. With that set aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022-February 2023.

Sustained success has been a concerning cause for the team, but recent signs have indicated that they have overcome those troubles to really come on their own and perform at par with their potential.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto has praised his players for following his strategies to perfection. He appreciates individuals for understanding their roles well and hopes that the trend continues in the coming games too. (IANS)

