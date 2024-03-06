Indian Super League: FC Goa look to address win-drought as pressure increases on East Bengal FC

Margao: FC Goa will host East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goa are still searching for their maiden win in the competition in the second half of this campaign.

After remaining unbeaten in 12 games since the start of the campaign, the injury-ridden FC Goa unit was dealt with three consecutive losses before they drew 1-1 against Mumbai City FC last week. Their strong start ensured that they are still fourth in the standings with 29 points, just six points behind the top-placed Odisha FC (35), having played two fewer games (16) as compared to the Juggernauts (18).

They can conveniently bridge this gap if they rediscover the form that propelled them to such success in the opening few months of the season. Similarly, East Bengal FC squandered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Odisha FC in their previous encounter. Placed ninth in the table, they have bagged 18 points from 17 matches, just three behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), having played a game fewer (17) than the Blues.

Thus, both FC Goa and the Red & Gold Brigade have a realistic chance to take a shot at their respective objectives of the campaign. FC Goa have won their previous three games against East Bengal FC in a row, which is their longest such active streak against any team in the ISL. This is also their longest such stretch of victories in front of any side in the competition. But, they are winless in their previous five games in the ISL, losing thrice and drawing twice. The last time they went on a longer run than this was six matches between February and December 2021. IANS

