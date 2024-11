Margao: Bengaluru FC were subject to their first defeat of the 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign as FC Goa rode on second-half strikes from Armando Sadiku, Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic to clinch a 3-0 win at the JN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Saturday.

The result kept the Blues in first place, while the hosts climbed up to fifth place with only their second win of the season. IANS

