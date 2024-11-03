Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC today

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC is gearing up to take on Odisha FC in an exciting Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. The match will kick-off at 5 PM.

Coming off a superb 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United is brimming with confidence. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized the importance of securing three points at home, acknowledging the challenge ahead: “It will be a tough game but we are ready for it. We are only thinking about the game against Odisha FC; that’s the most important thing for us.”

Odisha FC’s assistant coach Anthony Fernandes recognized NorthEast as formidable opponents, remarking on their impressive form: “NorthEast United FC are playing really well. We don’t want to plan for any one player, but for their entire team.”

NorthEast United FC boasts the league’s most potent attack, with 14 goals scored. Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie, a summer signing, has been instrumental, scoring half of those goals. He’s on the verge of a unique record, aiming to score in his first seven ISL matches.

Highlanders currently occupy the fifth position in the points table with eight points and a goal difference of +4. Odisha FC follows closely in seventh place, also with eight points but a neutral goal difference.

A win against Odisha FC would bolster NorthEast’s standing ahead of three consecutive away fixtures. In their previous encounters, Odisha FC holds the edge with six wins to NorthEast’s three, alongside one draw from ten meetings.

