Indian Super League: From Dream to Dilemma

When the Indian Super League began in 2014, it wasn’t merely about football. It was about a dream — that India, a country of a billion people, could one day stand shoulder to shoulder with nations where the game was more than just a sport; it was a way of life. The lights, the music, the big names, the cinematic build-up — it was a promise wrapped in passion. For the first time, football in India had swagger. It had identity. And, most importantly, it had hope.

The ISL arrived at a time when Indian football was desperate for reinvention. The I-League, though historic, was struggling with visibility and reach. The ISL’s format — eight franchises, glitzy opening ceremonies, and familiar faces like Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, and John Abraham as co-owners — was a masterstroke. Football, for once, wasn’t hidden in the sports section’s back pages. It was prime-time entertainment.

Crowds flocked in. Kerala Blasters drew numbers that rivaled European clubs — a sea of yellow roaring in Kochi like a religion reborn. ATK (then Atlético de Kolkata) lifted the inaugural trophy, and the city that had once lived on nostalgia rediscovered its voice. Bengaluru FC, with their disciplined structure and the raucous “West Block Blues,” brought professionalism and pride to a city more accustomed to start-ups than football. And then there was Northeast United FC, giving a region that had always bled football its rightful platform. For once, India wasn’t just playing football — it was living it.

The early years had their magic moments. Sandesh Jhingan went from an unheralded defender to a national team mainstay. Lallianzuala Chhangte, a product of the ISL ecosystem, dazzled with pace and vision. Sahal Abdul Samad became the creative heartbeat of Kerala Blasters, his artistry inspiring his fellow citizens. The ISL didn’t just produce players; it created identities. Youngsters in small towns began to dream not of being Messi or Ronaldo, but of being “the next Chhetri.”

The infrastructure, too, saw a quiet revolution. Training facilities improved, fitness regimens became rigorous, and tactical discipline — once alien to Indian football — became the new norm. The league’s partnership with the Reliance Foundation and AIFF’s grassroots initiatives laid the groundwork for structured academies and scouting programs. Football, long confined to school grounds and dusty pitches, finally had a professional ladder to climb.

And yet, the sheen began to wear off. The marquee foreign players who brought star power — Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires, Nicolas Anelka, Roberto Carlo, Luis García — faded away. The league’s initial glamour couldn’t hide the cracks: overreliance on foreign imports, lack of profitability, and the widening gap between commercial ambitions and sporting realities. The pandemic accelerated the downturn. Empty stadiums stripped away the spectacle, and television numbers dipped. What was once an event began to feel like a broadcast.