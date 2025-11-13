Pijush Hazarika Attends Colourful Lehugaon Raax Mahotsav in Biswanath

Biswanath : Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika graced the closing ceremony of the Lehugao Sarbajanin Raax Mahotsav in Biswanath. The minister attended as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the final night’s Raax performance, which drew a huge crowd of devotees and spectators from nearby villages.
The Lehugao Raax Mahotsav has been celebrated with devotion and grandeur for the past 23 years. Over time, it has become one of the most loved community festivals in the region, bringing together people from different languages, faiths and walks of life. The event is organised entirely by the locals, whose teamwork and dedication have helped it grow year after year.
Every year, the festival stages Srimanta Sankardeva’s immortal drama Keligopal, based on the divine Raax Leela of Lord Krishna. Beautiful decorations, cultural performances, and devotional songs fill the air, giving the entire area a festive and spiritual glow. This year too, the three-day celebration featured a series of colourful programmes that attracted thousands of visitors.
During the final evening, Minister Hazarika was joined by MLAs Jitu Goswami, Pramod Barthakur and Diganta Ghatowar, former MLA and MP Pallab Lochan Das, and Jyoti Chitraban, Chairperson Bidya Sagar, along with many respected citizens of the district.
In his address, the minister praised the organisers for keeping Assam’s cultural traditions alive through such community-driven festivals. He said the Biswanath Raax Mahotsav has carved a special identity of its own and stands as a symbol of peace, unity and devotion.
When reporters asked about the Opposition’s Unity Forum, Hazarika politely declined to comment. “This is a religious and cultural event. I have come here only to enjoy the Raax performance,” he said. “I do not wish to make any political remarks from this stage.”