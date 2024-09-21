Indian Super League (ISL): Mohammedan SC yearn to stand tall as FC Goa chase goal-scoring record

Kolkata: FC Goa will face Mohammedan SC for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) history at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

FC Goa have a positive recent history against Kolkata-based teams, winning four out of their last five encounters, with their only loss coming against Mohun Bagan Super Giant earlier this year. The Gaurs have also fared well in away games in Kolkata, winning their last two matches against East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

ISL debutants Mohammedan SC put up a spirited performance in their opening game, where a 94th-minute winner from Alaeddin Ajaraie secured NorthEast United FC win. Similarly, the Gaurs were undone by an injury-time winner by Jordan Murray for Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa are merely three strikes away (347) from becoming the first ISL team to score 350 goals in the competition. Around 124 of these goals have come on away turf, a reasonable nine ahead of the second-best Mumbai City FC (115) in this regard.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC No. 10 Alexis Gomez attempted eight dribbles and completed four of them against the Highlanders. He rounded off the most dribbles along with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jithin M.S. on the opening Matchday. Gomez’s ball-playing skills will be a factor to watch out for the FC Goa backline. IANS

