Mumbai City FC appoint Lallianzuala Chhangte as new captain ahead of 2024-25 season

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have named Indian forward Lallianzuala Chhangte as the new captain ahead of the 2024-25 season. Chhangte will replace Rahul Bheke as the captain of the club after the latter moved to his previous Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC. Bheke led the Mumbai City to the ISL Cup trophy last season. Earlier in June this year, Mumbai City extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

A key player in the team’s triumphs, Chhangte helped the Islanders clinch the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022/23 season and played a decisive role in securing the ISL Cup in the following season with crucial goal contributions. IANS

