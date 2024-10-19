Indian Super League (ISL): Mohun Bagan aim to extend dominance over struggling East Bengal in Kolkata Derby

Kolkata: The iconic Kolkata Derby is set to take center stage once again as Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on arch-rivals East Bengal in what promises to be a thrilling clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday, with the city bracing for a footballing spectacle steeped in tradition and fierce rivalry.

Both the clubs have had challenging starts to their ISL campaign. East Bengal FC remain the only team yet to secure a win while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, despite their attacking prowess, have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their first four matches.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant come into the game on the back of a 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC. Their head coach, Jose Molina, will aim to secure consecutive wins and clean sheets for the first time this season.

For the Mariners, their fortress at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has seen a flurry of goals. They have scored in each of their 12 home ISL games in 2024, finding the back of the net at least twice in 11 of those matches. They have scored 29 goals at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2024, the second-highest tally for any team at a single venue in a calendar year.

Their attacking stats are equally impressive this season, averaging 7.3 shots on target per game at a staggering 55.8% shooting accuracy, which is the best in the league. No other team has maintained these stats over a full ISL season, making Mohun Bagan Super Giant a daunting prospect for any defence.

East Bengal FC are winless in their last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, conceding at least two goals in each encounter. This will be a crucial fixture for the Red and Gold Brigade, who are still searching for their first victory of the season after losing their opening four matches, marking a historic low for the club. IANS

