Indian Super League (ISL): Punjab FC eye third successive win against Hyderabad FC

New Delhi: Punjab FC host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to kick-off Match week 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday. This intriguing matchup sees Punjab FC, who have won both of their opening games and sit at the third spot in the points table, meet Hyderabad FC, who lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC in their last encounter. Luka Majcen’s absence has put the focus on Punjab FC’s new signing Mushaga Bakenga to find his groove upfront. The Norwegian forward has been on the lookout for goals in the last two games and will want to finally find one at home against Thangboi Singto’s men. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is backing Backenga and his other new players to get into their rhythms soon. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25: Odisha FC eye first win of season against Punjab FC

Also Watch: