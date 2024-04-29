Indian Super League (ISL): Skipper Ryan Edwards extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2025

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC skipper Ryan Edwards has extended his contract in a new deal that will keep the skipper at the club till 2025, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Sunday.

The Liverpool-born defender becomes only the second foreigner to be retained by the club in 4 years after Rafael Crivellaro. Edwards was named club captain for the 2023/24 season and made 25 appearances in all competitions including two goals and an assist.

He quickly became adored amongst the Chennaiyin faithful for his leadership, passion, resilience and impact on the younger Indian players who play alongside him. The Englishman has also been praised for his willingness to put his body on the line and his towering presence in the opposition box. IANS

