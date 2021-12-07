Indian team presents autographed jersey to 10-wicket man Ajaz Patel

MUMBAI: New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who took all 10 India wickets in the first innings of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium here, was in for a surprise when the Mumbai-born player was presented a jersey signed by the entire India squad for his achievement, at the conclusion of the match on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted images on social media showing India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin presenting the jersey to Patel, who became only the third player in Test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings after Englishman Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble. IANS



Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

Also Watch:

