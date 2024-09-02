Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna- Aldila Sutjiadi cruise into mixed doubles quarterfinals

New York: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi defeated the Australian Czech duo John Peers and Katerina Siniakova to move into the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the US Open.

The Bpoanna and Sutjiadi came from a set down to beat the Peers and Siniakova 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a match that lasted for one hour and 13 minutes at Court 12.

Bopanna will face off with Matthew Edben, who paired up with Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, in the quarterfinals, scheduled for September 3. IANS

