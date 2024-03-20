Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal reaches final qualifying round on Miami Open debut

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal won the first-round qualifier match on his debut at the Miami Open beating Canada’s Gabriel Diallo with a scoreline of 7-6(7-3), 6-2.

With a win on Monday night, Nagal moved to the final qualifying round and will face 19-year-old Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong , whom he had defeated previously at the ATP Bengaluru Challenger in two straight sets.

Nagal, who broke into the world’s top 100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win in the ATP live rankings.

Talking about the match, after saving a break point in the seventh game, Nagal prevailed in the first set tiebreaker. In the second set, he dominated and broke Diallo in both the first and seventh games.

In his last tournament after Rafael Nadal’s last-minute withdrawal from the Indian Wells tournament, Nagal advanced to the main draw but lost to Milos Raonic. IANS

