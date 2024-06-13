Sports

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal wins thriller, enters quarters of Italian Challenger

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger.
Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal wins thriller, enters quarters of Italian Challenger

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Indian toppled unseeded local Alessandro Giannessi in a three-set thriller 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

In the opening set, Nagal received heavy thrashing after the Italian blanked him 6-0.

However, the 77th-ranked Indian did not back down from a fightback and kept things close in the following set before earning a lone break and winning the set 7-5 to take things to the decider.   

As for the final set, it was 'game on' for both the competitors, who eventually took to the tie-breaker, where Nagal survived to take the set 7-6(7-5).   

In the quarterfinal, the Indian will face off against the winner of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Maks Kasnikowski of Poland and third seed Borna Coric of Croatia.   

Following the conquest at Heilbronn, the Indian has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month. Agencies

Also Read: Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal secure Paris 2024 Olympics quotas

Also Watch:             

Sumit Nagal
Italian Challenger

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com