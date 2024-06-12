Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal moves into pre-quarters of Perugia Challenger

NEW DELHI: India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal officially qualified for the Paris Olympics and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP 125 Perugia Challenger with straight sets win over Bosnian Nerman Fatic here on Tuesday. The sixth seed Indian, who won the men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger event in Germany last week, registered a 7-6(1) 6-2 win in the first round that lasted one hour 52 minutes.

Nagal's strong serving helped him overcome a close first set decided in a tiebreaker. He carried his momentum into the second set, showcasing powerful play to overpower Fatic. His next challenge is Italian player Alessandro Giannessi. Agencies

