Indian Veteran Premier League: Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle to lead Telangana Tigers

Dehradun: Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle will captain Telangana Tigers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), slated from February 23 to March 3 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup are former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, He said, “What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I’m back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold.” IANS

