Sports Authority of India released over Rs 30.83 Crore for Khelo India athletes

New Delhi: Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released a fund of Rs 30.83 Crore under the Khelo India Scholarship Scheme for financial year 2023-24 with Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA) of Rs 7,71,30,000 for 2571 Khelo India Athletes for Quarter 4.

The Quarter 4 amount released for 2023-24 covers January to March 2024 and the entire amount released to the athletes for Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 for 2023-24 is Rs 30,83,30,000.

As part of long term development program of Khelo India Scheme, close to 3000 athletes are identified as Khelo India athletes and are provided an out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 1,20,000/- per annum per athlete. In addition, Rs. 5 Lakh is spent on each athlete towards training and competition. IANS

Also Read: Davis Cup: India drawn to meet Sweden in away tie in September

Also watch: