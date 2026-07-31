Indian Weightlifter Martina Devi Misses Podium in Women’s +86kg Event in Glasgow

Glasgow: India’s Maibam Martina Devi missed out on the podium in the final of the women’s weightlifting +86 kg weightlifting event on Thursdsay.

The Indian finished fifth in the overall standings with a combined weight of 245 kg. It was a disappointing performance from Martina Devi after nearly taking a DNF at the end of the snatch event. The Indian, who entered the final as a strong contender for the silver medal, had set her entry weight at 103 kg in snatch.

However, the 20-year-old failed to register a clean lift in her first two attempts.

Needing a successful lift in her third and final attempt to stay alive in the final, Martina Devi unexpectedly increased her weight to 105 kg for her third and final attempt, a risky call considering the circumstances.

The move fortunately paid off as Martina Devi dug deep to register her first successful lift to keep her medal hopes alive in clean and jerk.

In clean and jerk, Martina Devi nailed her first attempt, successfully lifting 140 kg to stay in the hunt for a podium. But as things panned out, the weighlifter from Manipur flunked her last two attempts to crash out of contention for a medal.

England’s England Campbell won the gold medal with a Commonwealth Record of 278 kg, while Malaysia’s Farhana Draman (253 kg) and and Canada’s Etta Love (250 kg) won the silver and bronze medals respectively. Agencies

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