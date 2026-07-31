Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan storm into Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles final

Glasgow: India’s Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan entered the men’s 400m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The hurdlers qualified the two fastest losers in heats.

Yashas finished third in the first heat with a timing of 49.65s, while Santhosh clocked 49.51s to also finish third in the second heat. A top-two spot in the heats would have confirmed their path to the final directly, but their third-place finishes meant they had to wait for the third and final heat to finish.

At the end of all the heats, the Indians were the fastest two hurdlers amongst all the remaining athletes. Agencies

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