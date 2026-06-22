Indian women clinch Hockey Nations Cup crown, secure Pro League berth with win over New Zealand

Auckland: Indian won the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 by beating the hosts 2-0 in the final, here on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur (4’) scored the opening goal for India, followed by Sunelita Toppo (15’) adding a second. The team delivered an outstanding defensive performance to secure their victory and claim the title, also ensuring their spot in the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League next season.

Lalremsiami received the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final, while Deepika finished as the top scorer of the tournament with six goals, sharing the accolade with USA’s Ashley Sessa.

To celebrate the teams’ accomplishments, Hockey India announced a cash prize of INR 3 lakh for each player and INR 1.5 lakh for support staff members.

“Glory. Gratitude, Recognition. To honour Team India’s FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26 title win, Hockey India announces a cash award of Rs3 lakh for each player and Rs1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff. A fitting reward for a team that made the nation proud,” Hockey India said in a statement on X. IANS

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