Indian women edge Australia in shootout to level hockey series in Perth

Perth: The Indian women’s hockey team secured a hard-fought win against Australia on Wednesday at the Perth Hockey Stadium to level the four-match friendly series 1-1. The visitors came from behind in the final quarter to force a 1-1 draw and then edged the hosts 4-2 in the shootout.

After an entertaining start to the game, Australia took the lead courtesy of a goal from Olivia Downes (10’). But the Indian team upped the ante by creating opportunities from a series of penalty corners and putting the Aussies under pressure. However, Australia remained resolute in defence. But the home team's resistance was finally broken as Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (46’) found the back of the net in the final quarter, bringing India back on level terms.

The visitors prevailed 4-2 in the shootout with goals from Navneet Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Annu, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The four-match friendly series between both teams commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw Australia secure a narrow 2-1 victory in Perth.

India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining their advantage through the second quarter. However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia’s Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

Earlier, the four-match friendly series commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw Australia secure a narrow 2-1 victory in Perth.

India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining their advantage through the second quarter. However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia’s Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

The third match of the series will be played on Friday, at 11:00 AM IST at the same venue. (IANS)

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