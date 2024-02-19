Sports

Indian women pip Hungary in World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan

Manika Batra’s splendid start and finish pulled India to a 3-2 victory over Hungary in the women’s section of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Sunday.
Indian women pip Hungary in World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan

Busan: Manika Batra’s splendid start and finish pulled India to a 3-2 victory over Hungary in the women’s section of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Sunday.

After a disappointing display in the opening tie against China, where she lost both her matches, Manika, India’s top-ranked paddler, turned in a resolute performance, winning the first and fifth rubbers in style.

She defeated Dora Madarasz in her first match. The 30-year-old Hungarian is one of the most talented shot-makers in the sport, with deadly backhand drives.

After a wonderful performance against China, Sreeja Akula couldn’t repeat her performance as she lost both her matches, one to 39-year-old Georgina Pota and the second to Madarasz.

Ayhika Mukherjee, who had defeated China’s Sun Yingsha, the World No. 1, in the opening tie, played a tactical game to defeat Bernadett Balint.

In the fifth and deciding match, Manika was up against Pota. The Indian stood firm against the unconventional player to script a 11-5, 14-12, 13-11 victory. Indian women will next face Uzbekistan. Agencies

Also Read: India women lose to China in group opener of World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals

Also Watch:             

Table Tennis
Hungary

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com