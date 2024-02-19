Indian women pip Hungary in World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan

Busan: Manika Batra’s splendid start and finish pulled India to a 3-2 victory over Hungary in the women’s section of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Sunday.

After a disappointing display in the opening tie against China, where she lost both her matches, Manika, India’s top-ranked paddler, turned in a resolute performance, winning the first and fifth rubbers in style.

She defeated Dora Madarasz in her first match. The 30-year-old Hungarian is one of the most talented shot-makers in the sport, with deadly backhand drives.

After a wonderful performance against China, Sreeja Akula couldn’t repeat her performance as she lost both her matches, one to 39-year-old Georgina Pota and the second to Madarasz.

Ayhika Mukherjee, who had defeated China’s Sun Yingsha, the World No. 1, in the opening tie, played a tactical game to defeat Bernadett Balint.

In the fifth and deciding match, Manika was up against Pota. The Indian stood firm against the unconventional player to script a 11-5, 14-12, 13-11 victory. Indian women will next face Uzbekistan. Agencies

