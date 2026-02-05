Indian women thump Bhutan 8-0 to reach final

POKHARA: The Indian U17 women's team defeated Bhutan 8-0 In their last round-robin fixture of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026, at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') got one goal in each half. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') netted one apiece.

The Young Tigresses have secured a spot in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final after Bangladesh defeated the hosts Nepal 4-0 in the second match on Wednesday.

India thus finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts finish third with three points, while Bhutan are rock-bottom with none.

The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday, February 7. ANI

