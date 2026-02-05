Sports

Indian women thump Bhutan 8-0 to reach final

The Indian U17 women’s team thrashed Bhutan 8-0 in their final round-robin match of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2026 at Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, booking a place in the final.
Indian women thump Bhutan 8-0 to reach final
Published on

POKHARA: The Indian U17 women's team defeated Bhutan 8-0 In their last round-robin fixture of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026, at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Pearl Fernandes (16', 39', 41') scored a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman (25', 90') got one goal in each half. Alisha Lyngdoh (6'), Abhista Basnett (10'), and Divyani Linda (17') netted one apiece.

The Young Tigresses have secured a spot in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 final after Bangladesh defeated the hosts Nepal 4-0 in the second match on Wednesday.

India thus finished second on the table with six points from three matches, three behind leaders Bangladesh. The hosts finish third with three points, while Bhutan are rock-bottom with none.

The top two teams, India and Bangladesh, will now cross swords in the final on Saturday, February 7. ANI

Also Read: ‘One of the most dangerous teams’: Dhoni on India’s T20 WC squad

SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026
Indian U17 women's team

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com