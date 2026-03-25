Indian Women's Football Team to Compete in FIFA Series 2026 in Kenya

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s football team is set to take part in the FIFA Series 2026 set to take place in Kenya in April.

This will be the international friendly initiative’s second edition after its debut in 2024, and will comprise four groups of four, with one nation hosting all games.

India is set to play after the addition of a fourth women’s group in Kenya to the fixture list on Tuesday, with Australia and Malawi also set to compete in the group. The matches will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Agencies

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