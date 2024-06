London: The Indian women’s hockey team went down 1-3 to Germany in their first match of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. For India, Deepika (23’) scored the lone goal, while for Germany, Charlotte Stapenhorst (13’), Sonja Zimmermann (24’) and Nike Lorenz (37’) were on target. Agencies

