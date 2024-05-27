FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24: Indian women go down against Argentina

Antwerp: The Indian women’s hockey team went down 0-3 to Argentina in the final match of the Belgium leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, here on Sunday. Celina Di Santo (1’), Maria Campoy (39’), and Maria Granatto (47') etched their names on the scoresheet for Argentina.

Argentina took the game by storm in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating to the shooting circle, where Celina Di Santo deflected Maria Granatto’s shot on goal to score their first goal. Argentina made a breakthrough in the 39th minute, as Maria Campoy picked up the ball on the left wing and bulldozed into the circle, dodging a few challenges and slotting it past Savita to double their lead. India had a chance to score in the last minute of the quarter but Navneet Kaur’s tomahawk was saved by Clara Barberi.

Argentina earned a penalty corner as soon as the final quarter began and Maria Granatto directed Agustina Gorzelany’s flick over Savita in goal to further solidify their lead. Argentina stepped up the intensity after the goal and pegged India back, creating multiple chances through Maria Granatto but a resilient Indian backline managed to thwart any further advances and the match ended 3-0 in Argentina’s favour.

The Indian women’s team will next take on Germany on June 1. IANS

