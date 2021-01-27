Indian women's hockey team suffer 2-3 loss against Argentina 'B'

BUENOS AIRES: India women's hockey team suffered a hard-fought 2-3 defeat against dominant Argentina 'B' in their latest encounter on the ongoing Argentina tour. For Argentina 'B', goals were scored by Sol Pagela (25'), Constanza Cerundolo (38') and Agustina Gorzelany (39') while for Salima Tete (6') and Gurjit Kaur (42') scored for India.



Playing the Argentina Tour after Covid-19 restrictions kept the Indian team out of competition for a year, Rani and Co. have tested their core group in the past four matches where they secured two draws (2-2,1-1) and suffered two narrow loss (1-2 and 2-3).

In their upcoming matches this week, the Indian side will face Argentina, ranked second in the FIH rankings. IANS



