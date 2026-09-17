Indian women’s Kabbadi skipper Pushpa Rana eyes title defence at Asian Games

New Delhi : As the Indian women’s Kabaddi team prepares to compete at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, captain Pushpa Rana feels confident and motivated to defend India’s gold. The team is strongly aiming for first place.

Rana, tasked with leading the 12-member squad, stated that the team has been preparing diligently by analysing opponents and focusing on areas of improvement highlighted by the coaching staff.

“First of all, we practice according to the situation. We also analyse the videos of the upcoming matches. Our coaches also tell us about the shortcomings of the past and what needs to be improved. And now we are working on that. I think our team is well prepared,” said Rana. Kabaddi has always been a highly anticipated event at the Asian Games, with India securing 11 gold medals, including three in women’s categories. The Indian women’s team aims to defend their title from Hangzhou, where they narrowly defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final. Additionally, they won the World Cup last November. Rana feels that the expectation to repeat their success boosts their confidence instead of adding pressure.

“Yes, I feel that motivation. When our seniors have already done a good job, they have made their own history, so it is upto us to maintain that momentum. So, we see it as motivation; we don’t see it as pressure. We are also working hard to maintain that momentum,” she said.

Rana emphasised the value of experience in the squad as she steps into her first captaincy role. Having previously been vice-captain, she continues to depend on senior players like Ritu Negi and Sonali Shingate for guidance in building team cohesion.(IANS)

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