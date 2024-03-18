Indian Women's League (IWL): Odisha FC move closer to title after victory over East Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Two late goals helped Odisha FC take a firm step towards their quest to win the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 title when they notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over East Bengal FC in their penultimate round match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. The teams were locked goalless at halftime.

All Odisha FC need now is to win their last match against Kickstart FC on March 24, which is also the last day of the ongoing IWL, to leave every other team behind and bag their maiden title.

Both goals came in the second half through India international Indumathi Kathiresan (70’) and Myanmar striker Win Tun, who scored in the dying moments of the game (90+1'). IANS

