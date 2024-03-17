Indian Women's League: Kickstart rally to hold Sethu FC in four-goal thriller

Bengaluru: Kickstart FC staged a late fightback to secure a 2-2 draw against Sethu FC in a thrilling match of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Saturday.

While Sethu FC, who raced to a 2-0 lead by the fourth minute through goals from Lisham Babina Devi (2’) and Kaviya Pakkirisamy (4’), Kickstart hit back to salvage a point late in the match, with Shanglakpam Banti Sharma (78’) and Sushmita Jadhav (83’) finding the targets to spoil the visiting side’s party.

The draw meant both sides maintained their respective positions in the standings. Kickstart FC are third in the table with 21 points from 11 matches, with six wins, three draws and two losses. Sethu FC, on the other hand, are fifth with 14 points from 11 games. They have four wins, two draws and five defeats under their belt. IANS

Also Read: Shooting competition: Ashi Chouksey finishes second in Polish Grand Prix

Also Watch: