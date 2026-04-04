Iran Claims Second US F-35 Shot Down, Pilot Reportedly Captured by Iranian Forces

According to Tasnim, sources in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in western Iran confirmed that American forces had been conducting a recovery operation since earlier in the day.

The agency reported that the operation involved Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 Hercules aircraft, but said efforts to locate the pilot had so far been unsuccessful.

The IRGC stated that the downed aircraft belonged to the Lakenheath squadron — a US Air Force base in the United Kingdom — and said the jet had been "completely destroyed" and had crashed following the strike.

The Corps described the aircraft as an "intruding fighter jet" and said its Aerospace Force's advanced defence system was responsible for bringing it down.