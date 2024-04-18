Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list

NEW DELHI: Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine.

Sakshi, India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Sakshi along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of the country.

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad. Agencies

