Indian Wrestlers Shine: Sehrawat Wins Gold, Antim Takes Silver, Punia Bags Bronze

Nagogya: India’s Aman Sehrawat added another feather to his growing medal cabinet as he clinched a gold medal in the men’s 57kg wrestling final at the Asian Games, stunning the reigning world champion Han Chong-song 11-7.

Aman registered a strong win in what was a roller-coaster final at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center against the North Korean grappler and has become the first Indian to clinch the gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle division.

The Indian grappler was 6-1 up in the second half of the bout, but the world champion made a comeback with three two-pointers to lead 7-6. With time running out, Aman then picked up four points with a takedown and then from a roll.

The North Korean challenged for the points but was unsuccessful as he lost a point to make Aman lead 11-7. The Indian grappler fended off the last 30 seconds to clinch the gold.

Antim Panghal settled for the silver medal in the women’s 53 kg wrestling event after losing 1-9 to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the gold-medal bout.

Antim, who had won bronze in the same category at the Hangzhou Asian Games, began the final cautiously against the home favourite as Kiyooka took an early lead.

Deepak Punia clinched the bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 97 kg wrestling event after defeating Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Ganbaatar by 2-1 in the medal bout.

Deepak, who had won silver in the men’s 86 kg category at the 2023 Asian Games, added another medal to his tally with a composed performance in a cagey, low-scoring contest. Agencies

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