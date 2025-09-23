World Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal’s bronze highlights mixed show in Zagreb

Zagreb: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat and Worlds bronze medallist Antim Panghal were expected to hit the headlines at this year’s World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb. They did so in contrasting ways.

Third-seeded Aman’s shocking forfeiture for being overweight in men’s 57kg freestyle brought embarrassment to the country. Antim, however, redeemed some pride with a lone bronze medal in women’s 53kg.

The Aman episode was reminiscent of the Vinesh Phogat fiasco at the Paris Olympics a year ago. Vinesh, who stunned World and Olympic champion Yui Susaki on the opening day of her competition on her way to the 50kg final, was overweight and declared ineligible for the title clash on day two. It practically cost India a medal.

While Vinesh ended up on the wrong side of a gamble she had taken by making a drastic weight cut to compete in 50kg, Aman overshooting the weight limit in his regular category by 1.7kg even before the start of competition was inexplicable.

Despite claims that Aman was unwell, which prevented him from cutting weight, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh was unhappy with the development.

“Aman pulled out as he could not reduce his weight enough. He is an experienced wrestler and was a witness to a similar embarrassment (due to Vinesh’s overweight issue) at the Paris Olympics. It seems he has not learnt anything from that episode,” said Sanjay.

“Both the wrestler (Aman) and the support staff, who were assisting him, were responsible for this. Strict action will be taken against both. They have wasted a lot of Government money, which was spent on the (15-day) preparatory camp abroad.” Agencies

