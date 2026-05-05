Indian youngsters shine with dominant wins at Asian U15 & U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent

Tashkent: India’s young boxers continued their campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 with a series of strong performances across U-15 and U-17 categories in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the U-17 boys’ competition, Yadav Yash (50kg) secured a commanding 5:0 victory over Turkmenistan’s Suleyman Ahmedov, while Karuna Albertson Kom (60kg) impressed with a 4:1 win against Tajikistan’s Ali Nazarov.

Gopal Rameshwar Ganeshe (52kg) was involved in a closely fought contest but went down narrowly 2:3 against Tajikistan’s Nazarov Damir. Mishra Prashant (57kg) faced a tough opponent in China’s Tangjie Liu and lost 0:5.

In the U-15 girls’ quarterfinals, Khushi Rana (49kg) delivered a dominant performance, winning by RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Truc Nguyen, while Hanshika Attri (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan’s Visola Bakhtiyorova. Nitya Pandey (55kg) put up a strong fight but was defeated by Kazakhstan’s Aruna Shalman.

Among the U-15 boys, Samir Bohra (43kg) registered a convincing 5:0 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Hao-Ting Chang in the preliminary round. IANS

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