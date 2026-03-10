Indian Youth Boxers Radhamani and Sahil Shine with Victories at World Boxing Futures Cup

Bangkok: The Indian Youth boxing team continued its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok with mixed results on the second day of the competition, as Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan secured victories in their respective bouts. Radhamani Longjam showcased a strong performance in the women’s 57kg category, defeating her Uzbekistan rival with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round. In the men’s division, Sahil Duhan (60kg) maintained his strong performance with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision win over Turkmenistan. Meanwhile, Udham Singh (55kg) fought hard but narrowly lost 3-2 to Japan in a closely contested match. The World Boxing Futures Cup, taking place in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, showcases some of the most promising young boxers from around the globe competing in the Youth Olympic weight classes, providing valuable international experience. Indian youth boxers delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, winning seven medals: four gold, two silver, and one bronze. This marked India’s best-ever result in youth boxing at the continental level. IANS

