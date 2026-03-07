Thailand Tennis Masters 2026: Tournament Jerseys Unveiled at Bangkok Event

Bangkok : Thailand Tennis Masters 2026 organisers unveiled the tournament jerseys during a special launch event on Friday, bringing together international players while highlighting the country’s push to promote sports tourism.

The jersey launch event was held at the NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, where Nannaphat Nantasuk, a representative of the executive committee of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand and Sachin Tomar, chairman of Red Talent Group, officially announced the international tennis event.

The ceremony was also attended by young Thai players, Credit Chaiyarin, popularly known as ‘Jedi’, and Theerapat Khantiveerawat, also known as ‘Winner’.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the tournament jerseys, which were presented by internationally recognised tennis players, including Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin. IANS

