IndianOil Durand Cup : Highlanders eye perfect group stage finish

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on tournament debutants FC1 in their final Group F fixture of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup here tomorrow. The match will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and will kick off at 4:00 PM.

The Highlanders currently sit at the top of Group F with six points from two games, following two wins from two, and need just one more point against FC1 to secure qualification for the quarter-finals as group winners.

NorthEast United swept aside Bodoland FC 6-0 on August 1, before producing another commanding performance against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, winning 4-1 on August 8. Across both games, the squad’s depth has been on full display, with established stars, new arrivals and emerging players all making their mark.

FC1 are playing in their first-ever Durand Cup and have already shown they are capable of making their presence felt. The Kashmir-based side began their campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, they then suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bodoland FC, despite going into half-time level.

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