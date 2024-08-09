Sports

India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling

India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling hours after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.
New Delhi: India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling hours after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

She made the announcement in an early morning post on social platform X on Thursday.

“Wrestling won the match against me, I lost... my courage is all broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all...,” Vinesh posted on X. IANS

