India’s Amarya Bajaj storms to Dutch Junior Open U-13 squash crown in Amsterdam

Amsterdam: India’s rising squash star Amarya Bajaj delivered a sensational performance to capture the Dutch Junior Open 2026 Under-13 Boys’ title, overcoming a series of world-class opponents, including Daniel Stevenson of England, 3-1 in the final.

The young Indian showcased remarkable composure, skill, and mental strength as he defeated players from the world’s leading squash nations on his path to the championship.

Amarya began his campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over an Egyptian opponent in the opening round before overcoming a strong challenge from England’s Arlo Smith (3-0) in the second round. In the pre-quarterfinals, he stunned the No. 1 Kaelen Low of Singapore 3-0, followed by another impressive win over an Egyptian Badr Hassan, 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

His toughest challenge came in the semifinals, where he blanked the European No. 1 Alex Kosztyu from Hungary in a high-quality contest to book his place in the final. There, Amarya produced another exceptional performance to defeat the top-seeded English player, sealing the prestigious Dutch Junior Open title.

He defeated Daniel Stevenson of England 3-1 to clinch the title. IANS

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