India's Archery Coach Baek Woong Ki Denied Olympic Accreditation, Casts Doubts on Medal Hopes

New Delhi: India’s archery squad will be in the spotlight at the Paris Olympics as it aims to bring the country’s maiden medal in the sport at the Games. However, according to reports, the preparations have hit a roadblock as the squad’s Korean chief coach Baek Woong Ki has been denied accreditation to the tournament which means he will return to India with his flight being booked for Saturday evening.

“I have been preparing with the goal of helping India win a medal for the first time at the Paris Olympics. However, I believe that appointing a foreign coach but excluding (me) from the Olympic Games archery team is a big mistake by the IOA and a decision that does not follow the original plan and goals,” he was qu.

The Archery coach is highly regarded worldwide and was the head coach of the South Korean contingent that won a gold medal at the event in the 2012 London Olympics. Upon the latest events, Woong Ki is said to be highly upset with him even stating “I do not want to continue anymore. I just want to go back to South Korea.”

“Paris Olympics is India’s best chance to win a medal in archery. It is very unfortunate that I cannot be with the team right now. I can only send messages to the team and I have told them what they should be doing during the tournament. I hope the Indian archers win a medal at the Olympics. We have been training hard to win a medal but at a very important stage (the Olympics), I am not appointed coach,” added Woong Ki. IANS

