India’s Chef-De-Mission Gagan Narang Reports Positive Start for Contingent as Teams Arrive in Paris Olympic Village

Paris: As the first teams arrived in the Olympic Village, India’s Chef-De-Mission Gagan Narang expressed that the contingent is upbeat and eager to begin their campaign.

“I arrived here in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and Rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowing settling in and are exploring the Village,” stated the 2012 London Olympics Bronze Medallist.

He further stated the mood is that of excitement and anticipation. “The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian Men’s Hockey Team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete. While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time on the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events,” added Narang.

The decorated Indian shooter who is also the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri award expressed gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing him as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics.

“It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports’ biggest stage,” he said.

The four-time Olympian vouched to serve the best interests of the Indian contingent, as the spokesperson, mentor, supporter, and cheerleader, before and during the Paris Olympics. Narang further added that he understands the responsibilities on his shoulders and will hope to motivate the athletes.

“As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organizing committees, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process,” he said.

A total of 117 athletes will be competing from India across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics. Narang praised the strong Indian contingent and expressed delight in having several medal contenders in each sport.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to see the growing number of medal contenders in the Indian contingent. Each and every athlete in our contingent is capable of not only being on-par against the best athletes of the world, but can also surpass them and bring laurels to the nation. Having a strong contingent puts India on the hot seat as we gear up for Paris,” he said.

Narang also highlighted the support from various stakeholders to ensure Indian athletes have the best facilities to perform to their potential. IANS

