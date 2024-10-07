India's First Female Gymnast At Olympics Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement

NEW DELHI: Dipa Karmakar, the first gymnast to represent India at the Olympic Games, has announced her decision to retire from the competition. She took to social media to confirm the decision of hanging up her boots.
"After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision wasn't easy for me, but now feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows, and everything in between," she wrote in a statement.
It is to be noted that Dipa became the first Indian female gymnast to take part in the Olympic Games in 2016. She missed out on a third place finish in the 2016 Rio Games by just a whisker as she finished fourth in the women's vault event. She missed out on a bronze medal by just 0.15 points.
While she was almost on the verge of scripting history at the Olympics, Dipa became the first Indian woman gymnast to clinch a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Her medal cabinet also includes a gold and a bronze in the 2018 World Cup.
