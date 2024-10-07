India's First Female Gymnast At Olympics Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement

NEW DELHI: Dipa Karmakar, the first gymnast to represent India at the Olympic Games, has announced her decision to retire from the competition. She took to social media to confirm the decision of hanging up her boots.

"After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision wasn't easy for me, but now feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows, and everything in between," she wrote in a statement.