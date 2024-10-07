Mohun Bagan Kicked Out Of AFC Champions League For Refusing To Travel To Iran

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been kicked out from the ongoing season of the AFC Champions League after the Indian club had refused to travel to Iran for their Group B clash with Tractor FC.

Mohan Bagan had earlier taken a call to not send their team to Iran over “safety and security” concerns taking into account the volatile situation in the West Asian country.

Mohan Bagan were slated to play a match against Tractor FC on October 2 in what would have been their second fixture of 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2.