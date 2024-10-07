Mohun Bagan Kicked Out Of AFC Champions League For Refusing To Travel To Iran

NEW DELHI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been kicked out from the ongoing season of the AFC Champions League after the Indian club had refused to travel to Iran for their Group B clash with Tractor FC.
Mohan Bagan had earlier taken a call to not send their team to Iran over “safety and security” concerns taking into account the volatile situation in the West Asian country.
Mohan Bagan were slated to play a match against Tractor FC on October 2 in what would have been their second fixture of 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2.
However, their players were reluctant to travel to Tabriz following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.
“In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (the “AFC”) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two™ competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their AFC Champions League Two™ Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024,” the AFC said in a statement on Monday.
“Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club’s matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations,” it added.
ALSO READ: La Liga: Real Madrid back to winning ways as they thrash Villarreal 4-1
ALSO WATCH: