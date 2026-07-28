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India's Gyaneshwari Yadav bags silver in women’s 53 kg weightlifting at 2026 CWG

India's Gyaneshwari Yadav wins silver in the women's 53kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a total lift of 199kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav
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Glasgow: India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in the final of the women’s 53 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Monday. Gyaneshwari, who is making her Games debut, lifted a total of 199 kg to finish second, only behind Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih who clinched the gold medal by lifting 206 kg. Gyaneshwari had a clean run in both the snatch and clean and jerk categories without a single failed attempt.

The 22-year-old registered a best lift of 88 kg in the snatch and 111 kg in the clean and jerk. Agencies

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Gyaneshwari Yadav
2026 Commonwealth Games
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