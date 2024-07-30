India’s Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Arrives At Olympic Games Village In Paris: 'Namaskar Paris'

PARIS: India's javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra arrived at the Olympic Games Village in Paris on Tuesday, July 30.

The 26-year old star will start-off his title defence in the Men’s Group A Javelin Throw Qualification Round to be held at the iconic Stade de France on August 6.

It may be noted that the Haryana-born athlete will go into this competition as the defending champion, having clinched a historic gold medal at the event during the previous edition held in Tokyo.

Neeraj Chopra, often touted as India's golden boy due to his heroics at Tokyo 2020, has finally showed up at the OIympic Games Village in Paris. As the entire country's hopea rests on his shoulders, he will give it his all to emulate his success from Tokyo.