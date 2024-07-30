India’s Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Arrives At Olympic Games Village In Paris: 'Namaskar Paris'

PARIS: India's javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra arrived at the Olympic Games Village in Paris on Tuesday, July 30.
The 26-year old star will start-off his title defence in the Men’s Group A Javelin Throw Qualification Round to be held at the iconic Stade de France on August 6.
It may be noted that the Haryana-born athlete will go into this competition as the defending champion, having clinched a historic gold medal at the event during the previous edition held in Tokyo.
Neeraj Chopra, often touted as India's golden boy due to his heroics at Tokyo 2020, has finally showed up at the OIympic Games Village in Paris. As the entire country's hopea rests on his shoulders, he will give it his all to emulate his success from Tokyo.
Chopra shared the update with his fans on social media as he posed for a couple of photographs.
“Namaskar, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024,” an elated Chopra posted on his X handle.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Neeraj Chopra shared his excitement and support for the Indian contingent. In a heartfelt tweet, the javelin star conveyed his anticipation and encouragement for the team.
The tweet from the 2021 Olympic gold medalist in javelin read, “It’s so exciting to watch Team India in action at Paris 2024. I can’t wait to join them soon. Good luck to the entire contingent.”
Chopra’s message reflects the anticipation and unity among Indian athletes and supporters as they prepare to showcase their talent on the global stage.
India's sporting icon Neeraj Chopra, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field, has been a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring athletes in India.
India’s participation in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics is particularly noteworthy, with a strong lineup of athletes competing in various track and field events.
It is worth mentioning that the country’s sports authorities have placed a significant emphasis on athletics, investing in comprehensive training and development projects.
This strategic focus aims to build on the successes of past games and improve India’s medal tally in this discipline. From sprints to long-distance running, and from jumps to throws, Indian athletes are ready to make their mark and bring pride to the nation.
ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Who Is Sarabjot Singh, Shooter Who Teamed Up With Manu Bhaker To Bag India’s 2nd Medal
ALSO WATCH: