Paris Olympics: Who Is Sarabjot Singh, Shooter Who Teamed Up With Manu Bhaker To Bag India’s 2nd Medal

PARIS: Sarabjot Singh has made India proud by winning a bronze medal for the country alongside his partner Manu Bhaker in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The young Indian pair, both aged 22 years, teamed up to defeat South Korea 16-10 in an exhilarating display to give India its second medal on Day 4 of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

While Manu etched her name in history books by becoming the first ever athlete of independent India to win more than one medal at a single edition of the Olympics -- following her bronze finish in the women's individual event on Sunday.