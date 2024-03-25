India’s legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar impressed with Rana, Russell, Klassen’s show

Kolkata: India’s legendary former batter Sachin Tendulkar impressed with the thrilling IPL 2024 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He heaped praise on Harshit Rana for his final over heroics and also lauded the “wonderful knocks” by KKR’s Andre Russell and SRH’s Heinrich Klassen.

A magnificent final over from Rana, defending 13 runs, halting a rampaging Heinrich Klassen and a spectacular all-round performance from Russell helped Kolkata Knight Riders edge Sunrisers in a thriller at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“We witnessed 2 wonderful knocks by @Russell12A and Klaasen today. @PhilSalt1 led the charge first, followed by some brilliant power hitting by Russell,” Sachin wrote on X.

“Heinrich Klaasen ensured that Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to the target but some courageous bowling in the final over by Harshit Rana sealed the game where he opted for a slower delivery to a well-set Klaasen at that stage of the game instead of a yorker and possibly took him by surprise. Well done,” he added. IANS

